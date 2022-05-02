Sadness as cyclist dies after being hit by a lorry in Spain’s Marbella

By Alex Glenn • 02 May 2022 • 11:33
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
A man has died after being run over by a lorry on Monday, May 2, while riding a bicycle on the AP-7 motorway in the municipality of Marbella, according to Emergencias 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior of the Andalusian Regional Government.
The Emergency services were alerted to the incident by a driver. The witness said that the accident had happened at kilometre 180 of the AP-7, at the Nagüeles exit. According to the witness’s testimony, a lorry ran over the cyclist.
The Junta de Andalucia revealed that medics and the Guardia Civil were quickly alerted and that they scrambled to the scene of the incident. Once at the scene of the accident though medics were only able to certify that the man had died.
No further details have been released yet regarding the cyclist’s identity.
