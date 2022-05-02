Simple solution put forward for Orihuela Costa’s Cala Mosca traffic dilemma

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 11:47
CALA MOSCA: Ministry claims that building more than 2,000 properties there will saturate the N-332
Photo credit: lasplayas.net
PETRI NIEMELA, a Euro Weekly News reader, contacted the newspaper recently, prompted by an article about the Cala Mosca development.
Last September, Orihuela city hall granted planning permission to build more than 2,000 properties on this last remaining unbuilt stretch of coastline, a project which is opposed on several counts.
Not least of these is the Ministry of Transport’s claim that the development would saturate the already-busy N-332 but Petri maintained that there was an easy solution to the problem.
“That small section of autovia which you have to pay over €4 to use, and again when you drive back, is the only reason why the N-332 has traffic jams each day,” he said.
“It’s because everyone leaves the highway and drives through Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa to avoid that stupid and very expensive toll. If you have to drive every day, that €9 is just too much.
“If that small section of road were free, there would be no more traffic jams,” Petri said.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.