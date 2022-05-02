Simple solution put forward for Orihuela Costa’s Cala Mosca traffic dilemma

By Linda Hall • 02 May 2022 • 11:47

CALA MOSCA: Ministry claims that building more than 2,000 properties there will saturate the N-332 Photo credit: lasplayas.net

PETRI NIEMELA, a Euro Weekly News reader, contacted the newspaper recently, prompted by an article about the Cala Mosca development.

Last September, Orihuela city hall granted planning permission to build more than 2,000 properties on this last remaining unbuilt stretch of coastline, a project which is opposed on several counts.

Not least of these is the Ministry of Transport’s claim that the development would saturate the already-busy N-332 but Petri maintained that there was an easy solution to the problem.

“That small section of autovia which you have to pay over €4 to use, and again when you drive back, is the only reason why the N-332 has traffic jams each day,” he said.

“It’s because everyone leaves the highway and drives through Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa to avoid that stupid and very expensive toll. If you have to drive every day, that €9 is just too much.

“If that small section of road were free, there would be no more traffic jams,” Petri said.