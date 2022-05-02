Three arrested in Estepona and Algeciras for fraudulent online purchases

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 4:19

Three arrested in the Malaga town of Estepona and the Cadiz town of Algeciras for fraudulent online purchases



The Guardia Civil has arrested three people in the Cadiz municipality of Algeciras, and in the Malaga municipality of Estepona. They were detained on suspicion of alleged crimes related to making fraudulent purchases online through bank cards. One of the detainees claimed to be an alleged victim but was later found to be in collusion with the scammers.

As reported in a statement by the force, agents specialising in technological research began the investigation in October last year. This operation was launched after receiving a complaint at the Guadiaro barracks, in San Roque. They had noticed improper charges to the value of €1,910.48 on a credit card, relating to various purchases in online stores.

After carrying out the first steps, the beneficiaries of these purchases, who resided in Estepona, were identified and located.

From these statements and the subsequent steps taken, it emerged that the complainant would have been aware of most of these payments. It became apparent that they were raising the amount of what was defrauded and blaming third parties for the online purchase operations carried out.

After establishing that there was indeed a simulation of a crime in the filing of the complaint, the complainant was charged as the alleged perpetrator of the crime under investigation, as reported by malagahoy.es.

