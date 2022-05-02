Violent clash between a group of bikers and police in Cadiz province

By Chris King • 02 May 2022 • 0:33

Credit: guardia civil

Police officers in the Cadiz municipality of Chipiona clashed with a group of bikers, resulting in four arrests



A violent incident involving a group of bikers with the Local Police, and the Guardia Civil, in the Cadiz municipality of Chipiona last Friday, April 29, resulted in four arrests being made.

Thousands of motorbike enthusiasts had descended on the province during the days leading up to the Jerez Grand Prix. A large security operation had been deployed as a result, involving around 2,000 police officers.

Although the general behaviour of the visiting bikers had been in good order, last Friday’s incident left a black mark. A group of bikers had assembled near a well-known entertainment venue in the town of Chipiona, when, for unknown reasons, a clash broke out.

In video footage captured of the event, one of the group is seen lunging at the police officers, punching him repeatedly with his fists. Several of the man’s companions subsequently join the fracas, followed by another one, who even threw his crash helmet with great force at a policeman.

The cops are seen retaliating, using their batons to subdue the aggressors, most of whom eventually end up restrained on the ground. When everything subsided, it was found that two police officers had been injured. Although eight arrests were initially reported, only four of the detainees were brought to justice, and their release was ordered with charges while awaiting trial, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

Nuevo vídeo que muestra la profesionalidad y contundencia de la #GuardiaCivil en #Chipiona

Un seguidor nos remite este vídeo en el que se aprecia con más detalle las agresiones recibidas por los Agentes y su rápida respuesta.https://t.co/6mtAq0P0h9 — PolicíaH50 (@H50Policia) May 1, 2022

