WATCH: Myra the Everton dog – Everton’s lucky charm

By Laura Kemp • 02 May 2022 • 14:46
Image - Myra the Everton Dog
Myra is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois living in Liverpool who has become famous overnight after a video of her being passed along a happy crowd of Evertonians went viral on Twitter. Myra was apparently out for a walk with her owners when they came across the crowd, so her owners lifted her up and the crowd carried her across to avoid her getting hurt.
The video has been liked and retweeted thousands of times on the social media platform, with some calling for Myra to be the official Everton mascot!
Happy for the win 💙💙 @Everton @LivEchoEFC pic.twitter.com/nChyvvsGGo
— MyraTheEvertonDog (@MaliMyra) May 1, 2022
Happy for the win 💙💙 @Everton @LivEchoEFC pic.twitter.com/nChyvvsGGo
— MyraTheEvertonDog (@MaliMyra) May 1, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.