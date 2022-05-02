WATCH: Myra the Everton dog – Everton’s lucky charm

By Laura Kemp • 02 May 2022 • 14:46

Image - Myra the Everton Dog

Ahead of the Everton win against Chelsea yesterday, May 1, fans were delighted to see Myra the Everton dog being paraded across the crowd outside of Goodison Park – with the video going viral!

Myra is a four-year-old Belgian Malinois living in Liverpool who has become famous overnight after a video of her being passed along a happy crowd of Evertonians went viral on Twitter. Myra was apparently out for a walk with her owners when they came across the crowd, so her owners lifted her up and the crowd carried her across to avoid her getting hurt.

The video has been liked and retweeted thousands of times on the social media platform, with some calling for Myra to be the official Everton mascot!

