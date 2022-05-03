Almuñecar inaugurates third dog park and launches new campaign aimed at dog owners

By Tamsin Brown • 03 May 2022 • 15:44

Almuñecar inaugurates its third dog park and launches a new campaign aimed at dog owners. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

Almuñecar has inaugurated its third dog park, in La Sandovala Park, and has launched a new campaign aimed at getting dog owners to pick up after their pets.

Almuñecar now has its third dog park, which was inaugurated on Thursday, April 28. The enclosure is located in La Sandovala Park, next to Avenida Amelia Sánchez de Alcázar and behind the Pirámide building.

The new enclosure, which had an investment of more than €12,000, has equipment where the animals can exercise, benches for the owners and a fountain.

The opening ceremony was attended by several dozen dogs and their owners, as well as the councillor for the Environment, Luis Aragón, who was accompanied by the majority of the councillors of the government team. He called on pet owners to take care of the park by picking up their dogs’ poo, something that will be targeted in a new campaign.

The flora of the new dog park includes three clusters of Washingtonia fan palms in the central area, several specimens of date palms on the façade of the main entrance, oleanders in the south and west of the park and several specimens of ficus trees.

