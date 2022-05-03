Anne Robinson quits as host of Channel 4’s Countdown

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 0:54

Host of Channel 4’s Countdown, the 77-year-old Anne Robinson, is to quit after one year in the role



Anne Robinson has today, Monday, May 2, announced that she is to quit as the host of Channel 4’s popular quiz show, Countdown. The 77-year-old will step down just twelve months after taking over from Nick Hewer, becoming the sixth, but first-ever, female presenter of the iconic daytime show.

“I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins”, said the legendary former Weakest Link star as she announced her departure.

Adding, “I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks. In fact, the genius of Countdown is that it’s a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week”.

“And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year. But I have grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention”, she concluded. The quick-witted presenter will stay on until summer. Channel 4 has said it will reveal Anne’s successor in the near future.

Only last November, The Sun revealed that Anne had been involved in an ongoing feud with her co-star on Countdown, the 35-year-old numbers wizard, Rachel Riley. Allegedly they had clashed over backstage wardrobe budgets, make-up artists, and dressing rooms. At the time, Channel 4 declined to make any comment, but Anne did admit later, “I’m hard to please”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

