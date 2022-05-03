Anti-Bullying Day: Rincon de la Victoria to raise awareness with special short film

By Tamsin Brown • 03 May 2022 • 12:37

Anti-Bullying Day: Rincon de la Victoria will raise awareness with a special short film. Image: Rincon Town Hall

Rincon de la Victoria has organised the screening of a special short film and other participatory activities to mark the occasion of Anti-Bullying Day.

The Social Welfare Department of the Town Hall of Rincon de la Victoria will mark the occasion of Anti-Bullying Day (May 4) with a participatory film forum to raise awareness of the problem among young people.

The event will take place at 8pm on May 6 in the Sala Las Musas in La Cala del Moral. A short film will be screened, sharing the real stories of children who have suffered bullying.

The councillor for Social Welfare, Elena Aguilar, highlighted “the need for the involvement of institutions, teachers and families to put an end to an issue that exists in schools”. She added that bullying “has serious physical, psychological and social consequences that can be fatal, long-lasting and affect the development of the person”.

Bosco Vida, director of the Municipal Theatre School and moderator of the film forum, said: “We have focused on the three corners of the triangle: the person who is bullied, the bully and the spectator.”

Those wishing to attend the event will need to send an email to [email protected].

