Body of a cyclist found in Sevilla municipality of La Puebla del Rio

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 23:51

Photo of an Andalucian emergency services ambulance. image: junta de andalucia

Cyclist found dead in Sevilla municipality of La Puebla del Rio is believed to have suffered a fall



As reported today, Tuesday, May 3, by 112 Emergencies Andalucia to Europa Press, the body of a 46-year cyclist was found in the Sevilla municipality of La Puebla del Rio. Specifically, he was discovered in a local beauty spot known as Las Tres Marias.

According to sources of 112, and La Voz de Alcalá, the body was found at around 11.20am by some people who were out walking in the area. They came across an apparently unconscious body on a road in the Las Tres Marias area, near the Los Arrayanes urbanisation, and subsequently alerted the emergency services.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil were immediately deployed to the location, along with a 061 ambulance team, complete with medics. Upon arrival, it was verified that there was nothing the health professionals could do, and the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

It is believed at this stage that the cyclist had presumably suffered a fall. The deceased was identified as the 46-year-old son of the former deputy major of Sevilla City Council, and former regional deputy of the PSOE Aurora Atoche, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

