Boris to become first world leader since war began to address Ukrainian parliament

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 0:35

Boris Johnson to address Ukrainian parliament this Tuesday, May 3, the first world leader to do so since war began

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, become the first world leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the war with Russia broke out.

Mr Johnson has pre-recorded a speech that will be broadcast to the Verkhovna Rada. He is expected to praise the country’s resilience in thwarting the Russian invasion to date. It is believed that he will also announce details of a new £300m military aid package for the Eastern European nation.

The British embassy in Kyiv is scheduled to reopen tomorrow, and this speech is planned on the same date, as a show of solidarity with the leaders and citizens of Ukraine.

In his speech, the PM is expected to say, “When my country faced the threat of invasion during the Second World War, our parliament – like yours – continued to meet throughout the conflict, and the British people showed such unity and resolve that we remember our time of greatest peril as our finest hour”.

Then he will add, “This is Ukraine’s finest hour, an epic chapter in your national story that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come. Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free”, as reported by msn.com.

