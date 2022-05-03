By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 20:20

BREAKING NEWS: Phone call between Soldier and his mother proves Russian torture claims Ukraine Defence Intelligence

BREAKING NEWS: Phone call between Soldier and his mother proves Russian torture claims Ukraine Defence Intelligence

On Tuesday, 3, May, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine released a leaked phone call footage between a Russian soldier and his mother which they claim provides evidence of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) torturing Ukrainian captives.

Taking to Twitter the Ukraine Defence Intelligence posted:

“#GURPrehumiliation

❗ Russian coercion of Ukrainian captives under FSB control

🔞We warn you: this material is not intended for the mentally ill (18+)” with a link to a YouTube video that plays a recording of the phone call.

#ГУРперехоплення

❗Катування росіянами українських полонених здійснюються під контролем ФСБ

🔞Попереджаємо: цей матеріал не призначений для людей зі слабкою психікою (18+)

🔗https://t.co/4iFoOVVf6P pic.twitter.com/f3NmKl14Bp — Defence intelligence of Ukraine (@DI_Ukraine) May 3, 2022

Credit: @Twitter @DI_Ukraine

On their official Facebook page the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine posted a summary of the phone conversation:

“#GMRRRehopleness

🔞Reassure: This material is not intended for the mentally ill (18+)”

“The rehashed conversation between Russian occupant Kostyantin Solovyov (now in the Kharkiv region) and his mother reveals the details of the torts to which the Russian troops are subjecting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Rashist describes the terrible abuse and beatings carried out by the FSB and the Russian troops. The occupant is happy to learn from the “experience” and dreams of transferring it to his own father.

The victims are both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. The occupant recalls the heroic behaviour of the Ukrainians, who do not cower in front of the occupants even under the harshest torrents.

The mother reacts with gripes to her son’s words and asserts that “the Ukrainians are not human” and that she herself would be “buzzed” in a similar situation.

The re-humiliation is the main confirmation of the policy of genocide of Ukrainians, which the occupiers are implementing in the occupied territories. Military atrocities are committed en masse against both the military and the civilian population.

Mass murders, tortures and abuses have become the norm for the occupants. At the same time, “professionals” from the FSB are eagerly contacted by the Russian army.

📌Solovyov Kostyantin Dmitrovich (Russian: Solovyov Konstantin Dmitrievich)

Tel: +79969592243, 11th Army Corps, 3rd company, 3rd platoon, gunner.

Born March 15, 2002, addresses of registration: Kaliningrad region, Sovetsk, ul. Lysna, Bud. 6A, apt. 01

Registered in social networks:

“Odnoklassniki” (ok.ru/profile/539848314147, ok.ru/profile/551630852641), “Vkontakte” (https://vk.com/batikakostia).

📌 SOLOVYOVA (Golovashchina) Tetyana Oleksiyivna (Russian. Solovyova Tatiana Alekseevna)

Tel. +79118522733, born on November 19, 1981 in Kaliningrad region. Sovetsk, Vol. Lesna, 6A, sq.1

Registered at social network “Odnoklassniki” (ok.ru/profile/529163184549)”

The news comes just after this morning’s reports from the Prosecutor’s Office of Bashtanka District investigation, issued a statement reporting that the bodies of two Ukrainian civilians with traces of gunshot wounds and torture were found in a mass grave in the village of Novofontanka, Mykolaiv, Ukraine, as reported by Hromadske UA news agency.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.