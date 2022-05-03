By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 11:16

BREAKING NEWS: Reports of two Ukrainian civilians tortured and murdered in occupied Mykolaiv Credit: Prosecutor's Office of Bashtanka District

BREAKING NEWS: Two Ukrainian civilians tortured and murdered in occupied Mykolaiv

On Tuesday, 3, May, the Prosecutor’s Office of Bashtanka District investigation, issued a statement reporting that the bodies of two Ukrainian civilians with traces of gunshot wounds and torture were found in a mass grave in the village of Novofontanka, Mykolaiv, Ukraine, as reported by Hromadske UA news agency.

According to the report, the bodies of two local residents that had traces of gunshot wounds and torture were discovered in a mass grave in the Russian occupied territory of Mykolaiv in the south of Ukraine, specifically in the village of Novofontanka. One of the victims’ legs were tied, with fragments of a bag from the Russian army’s dry rations in close proximity as reported by the Prosecutor’s office.

Law enforcers have since launched an official investigation, classifying the scene as a war crime and stating that the perpetrators could face a minimum of eight years in prison with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The news follows a statement given by The Defence Forces of the Zaporizhzhia regional territory last month in which they claimed that the Russian military in Vasylivka held a Ukrainian ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) participant captive for almost two weeks. The occupants tortured the man using harsh methods, which resulted in his injuries, as reported by inform.zp.ua, on Thursday, 28, April.

The man was reportedly tortured by Russian soldiers who beat the man, shocked him with an electric current, cut off one of his fingers and broke four of his ribs. Reports state that a 16-year-old boy is still a captive of the Russian soldiers who tortured the man. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, who added that local government officials are in communication with the relevant military authorities to mobilise men and take action following the incident.

