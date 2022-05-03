By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 21:09

Covid figures in Spain on Tuesday, May 3.

Covid figures in Spain on Tuesday, May 3, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health has published the twice-weekly Covid figures for Spain this Tuesday, May 3, collected from data provided by the autonomous communities, to the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network.

This report is adapted to the new situation of epidemiological surveillance of the coronavirus, specifically collecting the situation in the vulnerable population of those over 60 years of age.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in Spain, taking into account this change in the way cases are counted, Spain has officially reported a total of 11,953,481 cases.

A total of 57,329 new cases have been reported since last Tuesday’s report, in the population equal to or greater than 60 years of age. Another 212 deaths have been registered from Covid in Spain, bringing the total to 104,668, since the last update.

Today’s report shows that the accumulated incidence rate for the last 14 days has increased more than 100 points, standing at 790.28 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. At seven days, it is 420.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Within the vulnerable population group, those over 80 are the ones with the highest incidence, reaching 1,016.87 AI cases at 14 days, and 540.48 cases at seven days as of May 3.

There are currently a total of 6,883 patients admitted for Covid-19, with 360 ​​in an ICU. The occupancy of hospital beds with coronavirus patients stands at 5.56 per cent on the wards, and 4.02 per cent in the ICUs, as reported by consalud.es.

