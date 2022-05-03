By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 12:40

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend issues first public statement since the loss of their baby Credit: Instagram @georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has issued her first public statement since the loss of their baby last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, took to Instagram on Sunday, 1, May, Mothers’ Day to post her first public statement since the loss of one of their newborn baby twins last month.

She stated:

“To those who are, to those who were, to those who wanted to be and could not be, to those who try to be, to those who are not, to those who act as such, to those who have instinct, to those who decide not to be. To all of us creators of life and bonds: Happy Mother’s Day“

Credit: Instagram @georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced the death of their son publicly on April, 18, stating: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.