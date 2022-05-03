By Matthew Roscoe • 03 May 2022 • 13:37

Zelensky's revenge: Dead Russian soldiers laid out in Z pattern. Image: @RealAirPower1

Zelensky’s revenge: Dead Russian soldiers laid out in Z pattern.

The letter has been used as a symbol of war by Putin’s army.

SHOCKING images of dead Russian soldiers laid out in a Z pattern are circulating on social media, believed to be part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky‘s revenge against Putin’s army, who have used the letter as a symbol of war since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The gruesome images show four dead Russian soldiers lined up as part of the Z pattern with blood smeared on the ground.

The discovery of the bodies was made on the outskirts of the war-torn city of Kharkiv, which has been described as an ‘open-air morgue’ by journalists in Ukraine.

The corpses of Russian soldiers lie arranged in a 'Z' pattern inside a village re-captured by #Ukraine on the outskirts of #Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/UBrnRj426W — IntelCube (@IntelCube) May 3, 2022

The “Z” is believed to be a symbol of support adopted for the Russian military after it was seen painted on the side of tanks heading to Ukraine. It caused huge controversy after 20-year-old Ivan Kuliak sported it at the Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha in March.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been bombarded by Russian attacks since the beginning of the war.

It was revealed on April 19, that two employees of the Feldman Ecopark zoo, which has been shelled multiple times by Russian forces, had died following the attacks.

A video statement from the zoo revealed that the two employees were shot dead by Russian soldiers after going missing in March.

Accompanying the video, a statement from the zoo read: “War brings bad news. We have received confirmation that two of our employees who went missing in early March have died. When the war started, they stayed in the Eco Park and helped feed the animals. When we came to Ecopark on March 7, we did not find them there.

“We searched for them for a long time, connected law enforcement officers, until the last time we hoped that something irreparable didn’t happen and they were able to survive. But yesterday we received confirmation that their bodies have been found. Our children were shot by enemies, and their bodies were barricaded in the basement,” the statement said.

It added: “In loving memory of these beautiful brave men, sincere condolences to their family and friends. We believe that non-humans who committed this will surely be punished!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.