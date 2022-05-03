By Matthew Roscoe • 03 May 2022 • 16:43

Shock as ‘dead’ woman bangs on her own coffin door at funeral. Image: Pavel Danilyuk

The very much alive woman was rushed to hospital following the bizarre incident.

A ‘DEAD’ woman knocked on her own coffin door at her own funeral in Peru on April 26, much to the shock of friends and family in attendance.

According to Daily Star, 36-year-old Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca was set to be laid to rest during a service in the city of Lambayque but when her relatives heard knocking coming from the casket, things took a strange turn.

The woman had been involved in a serious traffic accident in the region, which claimed the life of her brother-in-law and seriously injured her nephews – aged 17, 11 and five. At the scene of the accident, Ms Callaca had been pronounced ‘dead’.

However, when the coffin was hoisted onto the shoulders of her relatives to begin the funeral, onlookers heard strange sounds coming from inside the funerary box and a weakened Rosa was found to be very much alive.

Cemetery caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said: “[She] opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police.”

Sadly, after being rushed to hospital, Rosa’s condition deteriorated and after cheating death the first time, she was officially pronounced dead a few hours later.

Her family were outraged at the fact she was initially declared dead, with her aunt telling local reporters at the time: “We want to know why my niece reacted yesterday when we were taking her to be buried… We have the videos in which she pushes and touches the coffin.”

