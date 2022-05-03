Firefighters to the rescue after 20-metre ravine fall in Almeria’s Cuevas del Almanzora

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 12:27

Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Firefighters to the rescue after a 20-metre ravine fall in Almeria’s Cuevas del Almanzora. The emergency services swung into action and rescued two people.

Two people were rescued by the emergency services after falling into a ravine in Cuevas del Almanzora, in the province of Almeria, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

The emergency services had received a call for help at about 5pm saying that two people had fallen into a 20-metre deep ravine in an area called Cala Cristal. The area was difficult to access and the people needed to be rescued by the emergency services.

The Junta de Andalucia revealed on May 2 that: “The Levante Almeria Fire Brigade, the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Guardia Civil and the Local Police were then mobilised and proceeded to rescue the two injured people: a man and a woman”.

The woman is thought to have suffered from a broken collarbone and a broken ankle in the fall. Both people were rushed to the hospital in Huercal Overa.

