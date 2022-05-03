Food inspectors confiscate 150 kilos of meat from Sevilla fair

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 18:56

Credit: Guardia Civil

150 kilos of meat confiscated from Sevilla fair by food inspectors



As reported by Sevilla City Council today, Tuesday, May 3, almost 150 kilos of meat have been confiscated from the Sevilla fair since April 28. This is the result of an initiative in relation to a Veterinary Inspection of the Municipal Area of Consumption.

It was carried out in a coordinated manner between the Local Police and Seprona officers from the Guardia Civil. The inspections were designed to control the entry of food products that did not respect the regulations regarding correct labelling, cold storage, and expiration dates.

On Thursday, April 28, a frozen spinach stew, anchovies in vinegar, mayonnaise sauce, whiskey sauce, brava sauce, and cheek in sauce, were removed from sale, due to a lack of traceability. For the same reason, two kilos of cheeks in sauce and another two kilos of aubergine cake were not allowed to be consumed.

Three kilos of frozen lacewings were confiscated due to the absence of labelling of origin. Another 90 chicken skewers (about six kilos) were also blocked due to their lack of cold storage.

Friday, April 29, saw 50 kilos of prepared meat products seized because they were out of date, and incorrectly labelled, indicating that they were refrigerated when frozen.

Another 20 kilos of fresh frozen meat, 30 units of fresh chicken skewers, four kilos of frozen prawns, four kilos of marinade, four containers of anchovies in vinegar, and 50 kilos of pre-cooked meat products, were also removed on Saturday, April 30.

One kilo of fresh tuna belly, five kilos of semi-frozen homemade croquettes, another five kilos of chicken tears, plus 14 kilos of frozen cuttlefish and a container of mojo picon were also seized, that lacked labelling.

On Sunday, May 1, the first holiday of the Fair, 103 vehicles with food were inspected. Two of these were found guilty. In one, for transferring products from a bread and pastry workshop with a lack of traceability. In another, catering was transported to a booth, with raw materials and processed foods.

In this case, temperature control, merchandise identification, and a lack of traceability were not complied with. The foodstuff was destroyed by the Lipasam plant company, which is authorised in the destruction of meat waste.

It consisted of 45 litres of fish broth, 12 fresh veal steaks, a piece of Iberian pork, another of sirloin, and another of veal. It also included 32 frozen steer fillets and 18 pieces of frozen pork. Five kilos of meat were also withdrawn due to a poor state of conservation, along with four kilos of flamenquines due to lack of traceability, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

