Free urban transport for over-65s in Almuñecar with new M-65 card

By Tamsin Brown • 03 May 2022 • 18:36

Free urban transport is available for over-65s in Almuñecar with the new M-65 card. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar Town Hall is offering free urban transport to pensioners over 65 years old who are officially registered in the municipality.

Residents of Almuñecar and La Herradura who are over 65 years of age and pensioners can apply for the M65 card for free travel on urban transport in the municipality from Wednesday, May 4, at the Town Hall and the Civic Centre of La Herradura.

The Almuñecar Town Hall and the urban public transport company Roalfa Transporte Urbanos SL (Grupo Fajardo) have signed a collaboration agreement for the implementation of the M65 card to promote and facilitate free access to public transport for pensioners who are over 65 years of age and/or have disabilities and who are registered in the municipality, said the councillor for Finance, Rafael Caballero.

“The Almuñecar Town Council has included in its 2022 budget an amount to cover the costs of the vouchers,” he said. The M65 card will be valid indefinitely and will be once the individual has proven that they meet the requirements.

