03 May 2022

Fighter ace dubbed “Ghost of Kyiv” was actually fake news, Ukraine military admits.

Ukrainian reports suggested the fighter pilot downed 40 Russian planes.

THE Ukrainian fighter ace dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” was actually fake news, the Ukraine military has admitted. Reports coming out of the war-torn country suggested that the mysterious pilot shot down 40 Russian planes before his death.

Following the reported death of 29-year-old Stepan Tarabalka, believed to be the ‘Ghost of Kiev’ or ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, the Ukrainian military has been forced to admit that the tale of the mystery fighter was not real.

“Stepan Tarabilka is not a ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ and he did not shoot down 40 planes,” UAF spokesman Yuriy Ignat told The NY Times. “On March 13, 2022, Major Stepan Tarabilka heroically died in an air battle with the superior forces of the Russian occupiers.”

“The ghost of Kyiv is a superhero-legend, whose character was created by Ukrainians!” Ukraine’s Air Force Command wrote on Facebook.

“The #GhostOfKyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending #Kyiv and the region,” the Air Force added on Twitter.

Ukrainian military historian Mikhail Zhirohov told the BBC the Ghost of Kyiv story was simply “propaganda for raising morale”.