By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 12:12

Credit: Met Police

Head-on collision: Teenager drove the wrong way through London’s Blackwall Tunnel. The teenager has now been sentenced to several years in jail.

Johal Rathour, 18, had stolen a car and driven it the wrong way through the Blackwell Tunnel and then caused a head-on collision. The teenager has been sentenced to four years in jail.

The head-on collision happened on August 6 in 2021 and Johal was jailed at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, 29 April.

The Metropolitan Police issued an update on May 3 and said: “Luckily, no serious injuries were caused to the driver of the Mercedes van he crashed into. However, Rathour caused £80,000 of damage to the van and the stolen Range Rover he was driving and a total loss of £585,000 of revenue lost to Transport for London, due to Blackwall Tunnel having to be shut for more than two hours during rush hour traffic.

“Rathour ran away from the scene of the crash but was arrested a short time later after officers forensically identified him and tracked his mobile phone.”

Police Constable Adam Lamb, the investigating officer in the case, commented: “Rathour was guilty of an incredibly dangerous piece of driving and it was a miracle that nobody was seriously injured.

“Watching the video of him driving the wrong way through the tunnel is very distressing as it seems inevitable that a fatal collision would happen.

“As well as the damage to the stolen vehicle and the van he collided with, Rathour also disrupted and delayed the journeys of thousands of people using Blackwell Tunnel on the day of the crash.

“I am glad that he has faced justice for his actions and will not be able to drive on the roads of London for many years.”

