Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag while still ALIVE

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 15:48

Horror as an elderly man is taken to a morgue in Shanghai in a body bag while still ALIVE.

Shocking video footage has emerged of Covid stricken frontline workers discovering that a body bag contained a person who was still alive.

The New York Post revealed the shocking scenes on May 3. Workers were stunned at the mistake that had been made.

The mortuary workers had moved the body from the hearse and then opened the yellow body bag. The mistake was discovered as the patient’s head was exposed in front of a nursing home employee. The patient is said to be in a stable condition now and has been returned to the nursing home. The incident has been investigated by the Chinese authorities.

As reported by CNN, the person who shot the video can be heard commenting: “The nursing home is such a mess. They sent a living person on a hearse and said they were dead. The undertaker staff said they were still moving … It is irresponsible, really irresponsible.”

The video has been released widely across China’s Weibo platform. One person stated that the incident “counts as intentional homicide” and another person said: “The problems in Shanghai are fully exposed this time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.