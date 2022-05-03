Jimmy Bell dies as Rangers pay tribute to legendary kit man

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 15:20

Jimmy Bell dies as Rangers pay tribute to the legendary kit man who stood by the club for four decades.

In a touching tribute on May 3, Rangers confirmed that Jimmy Bell had died. The club said: “Rangers Football Club are today devastated to announce the death of our much-loved, legendary kit man, Jimmy Bell.

“Jimmy, who has served the club for over 30 years and been a friend and confidant to numerous generations of players and staff, will be so sadly missed by everyone at the Rangers Football Club.

“A former employee of Parks’ of Hamilton, Jimmy initially drove the Rangers team buses to matches across the country, before moving on to his current role as First Team Head of Kit.

“Please respect the privacy of the Bell family at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.”

Douglas Park the chairman of Rangers paid tribute too and said: “As a club, we are absolutely devastated to learn of the loss of our colleague and more importantly, our dear friend, Jimmy Bell.

“Jimmy dedicated his life to Rangers Football Club. Having worked under managers from Graeme Souness through to Giovanni, he experienced some of the greatest days in our 150-year history.

“Of course, he was here during some of the lowest points, and showed selfless dedication, regardless of the challenge ahead of him.

“Jimmy’s work ethic was second to none. He dedicated countless hours to preparation for each training session and game. No job was too big or too small for him, and he thrived on working for his boyhood club.

“I spoke with Jimmy regularly, having known him from his time as a mechanic and bus driver at Park’s. He was excited for Thursday night’s game at Ibrox, particularly having experienced a European semi-final before under Walter Smith.

“Rangers, and Scottish football as a whole, have lost a legend and a friend today. He was a family man, a devoted father, grandfather and husband. Jimmy will be sorely missed and I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Bell family at this difficult time on behalf of Rangers Football Club.”

