Kickstart your content writing journey with these tips and tricks

By EWN • 03 May 2022 • 18:46

It can be challenging for a person to comprehend how someone could want to make writing their job or focus on energy. Writing can often be viewed as boring, tedious, or even intimidating, but those who love it can’t think of a better vocation.

The massive challenge of writing for a living is simply getting into the market. Breaking into the writing world is a slow, long process. However, just like breathing, writing is something you will do your entire life, and just like any skill you constantly use, you will get better and better at it.

So, while a book deal isn’t on the table at the beginning of the majority of writer’s careers, content writing often is. Content writing is an exciting way to hone your skill, master the technicalities of writing – and hopefully get paid while doing it!

What exactly is content writing?

Content writing is typically thought of as blog post writing and marketing writing. As its name implies, content writing is content-driven. It’s not personality or persona-driven but necessary for several businesses. Content writing can be anything from writing blog posts to scribing podcasts or working with social media teams to write content for Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

The fun thing about content writing is that it is a versatile skill that teaches a writer how to use writing as a skill. While most people who love to write have long-term passion goals, content writing helps them understand their craft and move toward their goals while hopefully making a living off it.

If you are looking into kickstarting your content writing journey, here are some tips and tricks that will help you.

Set your expectations

The first tip to becoming good at content writing is starting to think about it for what it is. Content writing is a great opportunity, and it is something to be thankful for even if you don’t want it to be your whole career. This job gives aspiring and seasoned writers a chance to learn how to hone their skills, sharpen their writing, and communicate more effectively. It can stretch you to the place of learning how to take your creative passion and make a functional tool out of it that you can use to pay the bills.

Invest in good tools

Writing isn’t just a hobby, it can be an actual trade, and just like any trade, some tools can improve your experience with the job and your overall quality. Take advantage of online software like Word Counter that offers free word and character counting, in-depth grammar checks, and even analytics.

Whatever choice you decide to make, be sure you are getting some kind of help to promptly improve your grammar and minimize mistakes. Yes, most cures are found in edits and re-edits, but time is money, and some tools will help you do this faster and more efficiently.

Schedule your time wisely

Content writing might be a sedentary job, but don’t underestimate the toll it can take on you. There are only so many creative juices you have to work with on a daily bases, being sure to get good food, proper exercise, and satisfying sleep goes a long way to improve your work quality. Because writing is a job that requires a lot of focus and concentration, taking care of your health is a great way actually to improve your skills and increase your writing stamina.

Learning how to listen to your body when you get into writing for long periods throughout the week. Develop routines that help to reenergize you. This might look like sacred time off that you don’t allow yourself to think about writing or even daily habits like small walks and brain-healthy snacks.

Conclusion

Lastly, find ways to invest in the long-term joy of your job as a content writer. Yes, content writing is a job, and there will be plenty of days where it feels like ‘just a job.’ One of the best ways to keep your passion for writing alive while working as a content writer is to read in your free time.

Reading is a great tool that helps to constantly expose you to new ways of communicating and fresh ideas. Of course, at the end of a full week of writing content, you may not want to read much of anything, but having small, reachable reading goals can help to keep you inspired and motivated.