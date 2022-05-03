Malaga Local Police deliver bride to her wedding after her car breaks down

By Chris King • 03 May 2022 • 5:12

Credit: policia local

After finding a bride with her car broken down, officers from Malaga Local Police delivered her to the wedding



A bride-to-be had an unexpected moment of chivalry by two Local Police officers from Malaga on Monday, May 2. As she was driving to her wedding in the Malaga municipality of Churriana, her car broke down. The nervous bride was now stranded on the side of the road, with her godmother, and another girl.

Just when they thought that they would no longer make it to the wedding on time, a patrol vehicle from the Malaga Local Police stopped next to them.

Approaching to check that everything was okay, the panic-stricken bride explained the situation to the two policemen. She was getting married at 1pm in Churriana, and the car had broken down. There was no way to start it, and, being the long holiday weekend, they couldn’t find a taxi either.

As a total surprise, the cops offered to deliver the bride to her to the wedding. With the permission of their superior in Malaga, they went to change the vehicle they were driving, as it had a separation screen for detainees. They subsequently returned to “rescue” the bride and her companions, and drove them to Churriana on time to get married.

“The car would not start and they tried to call a taxi but they did not pick up the phone”, explained one of the officers. “It was rush hour and most taxis would be busy, they did not answer”. Malaga Local Police prepared a video in which the bride can seen happy, and getting into the police vehicle, while one of the policemen opens the back door for her.

“These are the good things that the police fix”, commented the godmother. “Real life stuff”, added the bride, who thanked the officers. “Nothing, that’s what we’re here for too”, replied the policeman, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

