Massive fire in Madrid burns meat warehouse to the ground

By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 18:12

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

A massive fire in Madrid’s Getafe has burnt a meat warehouse to the ground.

On Tuesday, 2, May, a massive fire burned a meat warehouse, located next to the slaughterhouse of Getafe in Madrid, to the ground. Nobody was injured as reported by a spokesman for Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.

The fire at nearly 2.pm in the afternoon at a 14,000 square metre meat warehouse, with several people reporting large amounts of smoke seen from the M-50 Madrid Motorway, alerting the Community of  Madrid Fire Department, who sent 10 fire engines and a further four from Fuenlabrada City Council.

Upon arrival to the scene, the firefighters found the roof of the warehouse collapsing under the flames, and rapidly began evacuating the 60 worked, who were all saved, with firefighters carrying on efforts to stop the fire in an attempt to protect 40 cattle at the slaughterhouse next to the meat warehouse in Madrid.

“Industrial fire in #Getafe. Meat warehouse. Large column of smoke. #BomberosCM and
@BomberosFuenla
working. No injuries at the moment according to #SUMMA112.” read a tweet posted by Madrid Emergency Services.

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

The “Slaughterhouse fire #Getafe. #BomberosCM orders the evacuation of the warehouses close to the incident until the junction with M506 due to the cloud of smoke and the confinement from the M506 of the Polígono Cobo Calleja.” “Work continues to control the fire in the #Getafe slaughterhouse,” read two follow up  posts by the Madrid Emergency Services

Credit: Twitter @112cmadrid

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

