Piers Morgan reacts to reports that Meghan Markle ‘hated every second’ of touring Australia.

The actress was touring the country Down Under with her husband Prince Harry.

OUTSPOKEN TV host Piers Morgan has reacted to reports that Meghan Markle ‘hated every second’ of touring Australia. The 40-year-old was touring the country Down Under with her husband Prince Harry.

According to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, during a visit to Australia with Harry back in 2018, the former Suits actress revealed that she found the visit ‘pointless’ and ‘hated’ touring the country.

Brown, a British writer, made the revelation in her new royal biography, ‘The Palace Papers’.

“So, Meghan must have been thrilled with it all … right? No. She apparently hated every second of it,” she wrote.

“She didn’t understand why things were set up in that way. Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, ‘What’s the purpose? I don’t understand this’,” a Palace employee told Brown.

Following the report in the Daily Mail, the new TalkTV host reacted on Twitter: “Of course.. because it involved duty not lining her pockets with cash, and was designed to promote the institution she ruthlessly exploits but constantly trashes.”

Of course.. because it involved duty not lining her pockets with cash, and was designed to promote the institution she ruthlessly exploits but constantly trashes. https://t.co/X6PMagpuYy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2022

Piers has made no secret of his disdain for the Duchess of Sussex and has accused her of liking money rather than her role as a royal.

In fact, he recently blasted the American following the cancellation of her Netflix show.

Speaking out on his new TalkTV programme “Piers Morgan: Uncensored”, Piers blasted ‘money-grabbing’ Meghan after her planned Netflix animated series ‘Pearl’ was cancelled by the company.

Piers hit out at Meghan and said: “Let’s face it, when the world’s wokest production company axes the world’s wokest project by the world’s wokest celebrity, that’s a whole new level of humiliation.

“I wish Meghan sincerely all the very best at this very difficult time.”

Piers did not stop there though and continued: “Now I don’t believe in cancel culture, so I was obviously distraught to learn that the woman who cancelled me has now herself been cancelled.”

He went on to add: “Apparently, it was based on her very own rags to royalty story.”

Piers called the couple money-grabbing and said: “Meghan and Harry may be suddenly discovering that maybe the rest of the world isn’t quite as excited by their self-righteous brand of pious, hypercritical, money-grabbing, virtue-signalling, royal bashing as they are.”

