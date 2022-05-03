By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 9:30

Piers Morgan slams ‘money-grabbing’ Meghan Markle after Netflix cancellation. Piers has again aired his views over Meghan.

Speaking out on his new TalkTV programme “Piers Morgan: Uncensored”, Piers blasted Meghan after her planned Netflix animated series was cancelled. The deal was announced by the Duchess of Sussex back in September 2020, and the series had a working title of Pearl.

Netflix has recently been hit by falling subscriber numbers and the company has decided to cancel several projects. As reported by The Express on May 3, Piers hit out at Meghan and said: “Let’s face it, when the world’s wokest production company axes the world’s wokest project by the world’s wokest celebrity, that’s a whole new level of humiliation.

“I wish Meghan sincerely all the very best at this very difficult time.”

Piers did not stop there though and continued: “Now I don’t believe in cancel culture, so I was obviously distraught to learn that the woman who cancelled me has now herself been cancelled.”

He went on to add: “Apparently, it was based on her very own rags to royalty story.”

Piers called the couple money-grabbing and said: “Meghan and Harry may be suddenly discovering that maybe the rest of the world isn’t quite as excited by their self-righteous brand of pious, hypercritical, money-grabbing, virtue-signalling, royal bashing as they are.”

