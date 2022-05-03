By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 May 2022 • 9:51

Plagued by cold calls in Spain? You can stop them! Source: Pexels

Cold calls in Spain can be a real pain and seemingly impossible to get rid of, but the reality is that if you are plagued by cold calls you can stop them.

In the European Union, the right to data protection is governed by Regulation (EU) 2016/679, which seeks to balance the right to protection of your data with the legitimate interests of businesses. Simply put, if you don’t want to be contacted you have the right not to be.

In Spain, you need to register with Lista Robinson which is a free service that is run by the Asociación Española de Economía Digital (Spanish Association of Digital Economy).

The service is easy to register with and is free of charge. Once you are registered with the association, businesses will be required to stop trying to contact you, although it may take a while for companies to update their databases – but there is always the option of telling them that you are on the Robinson list.

Not just cold calls

Perhaps the best thing about Lista Robinson doesn’t just cover telephone calls. The service also allows you to list email and physical addresses, and not just one, but as many as you have.

Once registered, you can also list numbers and addresses for others, which is handy in that you don’t need to sign up individually.

The law

Lista Robinson covers all current legislation in Spain including the Organic Law 3/2018, of December 5, on the Protection of Personal Data and guarantee of digital rights, and the provisions of Law 9/2014, of May 9, General Telecommunications and Law 34/2002 of July 11, on Services of the Information Society and Electronic Commerce.

For businesses

The provisions of article 23.4 LOPDGDD requires all businesses to consult the list prior to carrying out any marketing campaign that targets individuals. If you do not have consent from the individual as provided for by 4.11 of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 then you may not cold call, write to or contact anyone.

The full content of the Regulations can be viewed here.

Don’t be plagued by cold calls in Spain, take five minutes out of your day to register and put a stop to them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.