Police speak out on 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

By Alex Glenn • 03 May 2022 • 7:25

Credit: Findmadeleine.com

Met Police speak out on the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine McCann disappeared from Portugal’s Praia da Luz on May 3 in 2007. 15 years on from the disappearance Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell from the Metropolitan Police Service, who leads Operation Grange has reflected on the anniversary.

On May 3, the Detective Chief Inspector commented: “Fifteen years on from Madeleine’s disappearance in Praia Da Luz our thoughts, as always, are with her family.

“Officers continue to investigate the case and our dedicated team are still working closely with law enforcement colleagues from the Portuguese Policia Judiciária as well as the German Bundeskriminalamt.

“At this time, the case remains a missing person’s enquiry and all involved are committed to doing what we can to find answers.”

