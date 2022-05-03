By Guest Writer • 03 May 2022 • 12:29

The charity already provides assistance to Ukraine Credit: Duquesa Charitable Society of St George Facebook

RACE FOR UKRAINE to take place in Sabinillas on Saturday May 21 in order to raise funds for humanitarian aid.

Organised by the St. George Charity Association, in collaboration with several local businesses, and Manilva Council, the 8-kilometre course is open to both serious athletes and those who just want to have fun whilst raising money for those in need of assistance.

Those who want to take part need to register at www.dorsalchip.es which is a company accredited by the Spanish Athletics Association.

There is a cost of €10 for those aged 18 plus which will give each participant a t-shirt, time screen chip, insurance and gift bag whilst for younger participants (and dogs), a simple donation is requested.

The race starts at the Marítimo Paseo (Masters Square) of Sabinillas with pick up of shirts from 9.30am, the ‘serious’ race starting at 11am and the fun runners event starting 10 minutes later.

From 12.30pm you can tuck into a pork roast, visit the Artisanal Market from 2pm and enjoy a selection of live music from 3pm.

