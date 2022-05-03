Mass migration from US to Costa del Sol says Small Oasis real estate CEO

By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 18:33

Small Oasis real estate business talks on migration from US to Costa del Sol

Small Oasis organised a new event for real estate agents and entrepreneurs on the Costa del Sol. On this occasion, the Open House Party counted with the intervention of the CEO of Small Oasis, Jim Small, who shared his experience in the real estate sector, highlighting differentiating aspects between the US market and Europe and, more specifically, the Costa del Sol.

Jim Small pointed out that after the pandemic caused by COVID-19, they are seeing a significant migration in the United States. “People are moving more to areas like the Costa del Sol, away from cities like New York, San Francisco, Chicago or Washington. Everyone wants a product like this: sea views, this gastronomy, this climate, this lifestyle”.

As for prices in the US market, Jim Small said that the inflationary pressure on prices is due to supply and demand. There is currently more demand than supply, particularly in attractive markets that would be comparable to those here. In addition, there are two other reasons why prices are rising. On the one hand, supply chain problems stemming from COVID. On the other hand, labour shortages, “about 10 million people have not returned to work after COVID”, the CEO said.

The CEO of Small Oasis explained that the US market is huge, the same size as Europe, which has very large companies with well-established systems and procedures. In this sense, the executive highlighted as one of the advantages he has seen in Spain and, mainly on the Costa del Sol, is that, although there are also large companies, there are many more specialised intermediary companies that allow to focus on different products or geographic regions, “which helps to better serve customers,” said Small.

In terms of processes and bureaucracy, the most important difference is that “in the United States everything is much simpler, faster, more linear. I can buy a property in the United States in a matter of hours, and you can’t do that here”, said Jim Small, adding that “it is different to Spain, but perhaps here it provides more protection to the consumer by having to go through a more legal process”.

During his speech, the CEO of Small Oasis also explained what makes the Small Oasis project different. In this sense, he indicated that they have tried to bring the best things from the United States to the community. For example, the construction of a Club House, which will have fibre optics and coworking space; a private cinema room; an infinity pool overlooking the Mediterranean; electric bicycles, electric shuttles, etc.

“We’re trying to take the best of the United States and bring it to the community we’re creating here, bringing it together with the climate, the food, the people of the Costa del Sol, taking advantage of it all.

The event was also attended by the local manager of Small Oasis, Javier del Carpio; the councillor for Urban Planning of the Manilva Town Hall, Marcos Ruiz, as well as businessmen and numerous real estate agents who enjoyed a cocktail party with live music and a guided tour of the resort and the Luxury Apartments.

The Small Oasis project on the Costa del Sol

Small Oasis is a development project of more than 500 homes of different types that are having a great acceptance among the national and foreign public, who are looking for a holiday home as well as a permanent residence.

It should be noted that the first phase of Small Oasis is made up of 258 homes of which some 200 flats have already been sold. The first owners are already living in this first development with further title deeds being processed. The second phase of this project, consisting of 144 luxury flats, is also being marketed. Large residential homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with solarium. The communal areas have gardens, swimming pools, barbecue area and a Club House.

