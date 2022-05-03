By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 13:35

Spanish Paedophile given 686 year sentence for molesting 98 children

A Spanish Paedophile has been given 686 year sentence for molesting 98 children over a three year period.

A Spanish Paedophile has been sentenced to 686 years in prison by the Provincial Court of Madrid, after tricking 98 children in to having sexual relations of different kinds with him in exchange for money and gifts, as reported by 20minutos.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested 1,324 years, but the Fourth Section of the Madrid Court of Appeal sentenced him instead to 686 years and 19 days in prison. Jose Angel S.R. reportedly raped 12 children, seven of those on multiple occasions, and sexually abused three, two of those also on multiple occasions.

Jose Angel S.R was also convicted for 98 offences of recruiting and exploiting children for pornographic purposes, 74 offences of disseminating pornographic material to children, 25 offences of indecent exposure, 13 offences of corrupting children under the age of 16 and one offence of possession of child pornography.

However, the Spanish Paedophile was acquitted of 59 offences of cyberstalking, three offences of sexual abuse and two offences of corruption of children, by the Court.

The convicted Paedophile, was born on 5, June 1991, had no criminal record and reportedly committed the acts between 9, November 2015 and 3 September 2018. He used social networks such as Whatsapp and Instagram to contact his victims, exchanging sexual messages with them and grooming them over extended periods of time.

