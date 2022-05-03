Police investigating sudden death of sailor during Finn Masters Race in the UK

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 May 2022 • 16:22

Police are investigating the sudden death of a sailor during the Finn Masters Race in the UK.

Tributes have poured in after the name of the man was revealed on Tuesday, May 3.

45-year-old Richard Blowman has been named as the man pulled from the water at the event at Keyhaven Yacht Club on Saturday, April 30.

The sailor, taking part in the BFA (British Finn Association) Finn Masters Race, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. However, police have revealed that they are not treated the death as suspicious, as reported by advertiserandtimes.co.uk.

East Hull Labour MP Karl Turner wrote on Twitter: “Shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of my constituent Richard Blowman. Rich was a true gentleman. He did a great deal to raise monies for @StevePrescott1. Foundation. Very sad loss. Thoughts with his family and friends.”

The British Finn Association also paid tribute to Mr Blowman via Facebook.

“The British Finn Association sends all our prayers and love to Richard’s sister Jillian and all his family after this tragic accident whilst competing with his Finn friends in ideal conditions at the Master’s championships in the Solent,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with you all.”

A Hampshire police spokesperson said at the time: “Crews from two rescue boats pulled the man from the water but he was later declared dead at the scene by a doctor.

“Police were called to the scene around 2.45 pm.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and an investigation into the circumstances which led to it is currently being carried out.”

