Tory police commissioner promised to crack down on speeding, managed to get caught breaking the limit five times Source: Instagram

The Tory police commissioner for Nottinghamshire police, who had promised to crack down on speeding, managed to get caught breaking the limit five times in less than three months.

Police Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, admitted to breaking the 30 mph speed limit, including being caught on two consecutive days.

Magistrates were told by her defence solicitor, Noel Philo, that she had written a letter to the court saying she was “very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed.” Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, apparently wrote the letter with taking the advice of her solicitor, according to Philo.

According to the police she was caught speeding twice near a primary school and on four occasions in a 30mph zone.

Henry is expected when they return to court on July 19th, to argue two of the five offences were due to “emergencies”, with one being when she was “very concerned for one of her children”.

Henry, who has been questioned by reporters, would not be drawn on whether she would resign from her position, even though she has been caught breaking the law on multiple occasions.

Her official website lists one of her priorities as ensuring an “effective and efficient” police response to speeding. In her election campaign she used the slogan “Make Notts Safe” promising to “reduce crime with action, not words”. Hollow words now that she has been caught breaking the limit five times.

