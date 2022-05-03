By Guest Writer • 03 May 2022 • 11:30

Signing of the twinning document Credit: Marbella Council

THE towns of San Pedro Alcantara and Arenas de San Pedro twinned in ceremony performed in the Avila town on Saturday April 30.

Deputy Mayor of Marbella, Javier García who represents San Pedro attended the ceremony at the Castillo del Condestable Dávalos de Arenas which celebrated the 400th Anniversary of the Beatification of San Pedro de Alcantara, patron saint of both municipalities

Accompanied by representatives of the Brotherhood of the Patron Saint of San Pedro de Alcantara, a document twinning the two towns was signed followed by a musical performance by the municipal bands of each town.

Councillor Garcia said “we are united by the life and work of Juan de Garabito Vilela y Sanabria, born in Alcantara and who, upon joining the Franciscan order, changed his name to Pedro de Alcantara.”

After thanking the people of the town of Arenas de San Pedro for their welcome , Garcia confirmed that representatives of the Avila town would visit San Pedro Alcantara for a similar ceremony in September of this year.

