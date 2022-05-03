By Joshua Manning • 03 May 2022 • 13:09

Ukraine restricts male citizens aged 18-60 from crossing border with some exceptions.

On May, 3, The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced that male citizens aged 18-60 were restricted from crossing the border with some exceptions. Taking to Twitter they stated:

“On peculiarities of crossing the border during the legal regime of martial law. For the purpose of implementation of the measures of the legal regime of martial law, the crossing of the border by male citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 is restricted. However, this prohibition is not absolute.”

❗️Про особливості перетинання кордону під час дії правового режиму воєнного стану ▪️З метою здійснення заходів правового режиму воєнного стану, виїзд за кордон громадян України чоловічої статі віком від 18 до 60 років, обмежено. Водночас, така заборона не є абсолютною. pic.twitter.com/5BJD5vrUKU — Держприкордонслужба (@DPSU_ua) May 3, 2022

On their official state website The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine specified those who will be exempt from the restriction:

“1. Disqualified for military service due to the state of health and excluded from the military register

2. Consulate abroad (Immigration Service stamp in the passport “Permanent residence in …”/print “Permitted for permanent residence” or a diplomatic confirmation of Ukraine in the passport “Permanent residence in …”/”Accepted for consular registration”);

3. Are graduates of faculties and higher education abroad (student card or student visa; transcribed and notarized documents confirming enrolment/study of a person at an overseas university; military-obligatory documents with a note for granting them an extension from the mobilization (call for mobilization), a certificate issued by the territorial centre for recruitment and social support for travel abroad for graduates of secondary and higher education, interns, graduate and post-graduate students studying abroad in a full-time or dual mode of education);

4. The Ministry of Education and Science is the designated representative of the monitoring group established in accordance with the decree of the Ministry of Social Policy and responsible for monitoring the conditions of children’s stay outside Ukraine;

5. Persons with disabilities (regardless of the group) (in the presence of one of these documents confirming their disabilities: Certificate of medical and social expertise examination certificate (primary accounting form No. 157-1/o); certificate confirming the respective status; The pension certificate or the certificate confirming the assignment of social assistance in accordance with the Law of Ukraine ‘On State Social Assistance to Persons with Disability from Childhood and Children with Disability’, “On State Social Support for Persons without the Right to a Pension and Persons with Disability”, which specifies the group and cause of disability; certificates for receiving benefits by persons with disability who are not entitled to a pension or social assistance, in the form approved by the Ministry of Social Policy)”

In a follow up tweet The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated:

“Since the beginning of the martial law regime, border guards have documented and stopped 125 bribery attempts! As a result, during this period, those willing to cross the border illegally offered Ukrainian law enforcers over 2 million hryvnias.”

✔️З початку воєнного стану прикордонники задокументували й припинили 125 спроб підкупу! У підсумку, за цей період охочі нелегально перетнути кордон запропонували українським правоохоронцям понад 2 мільйони гривень. pic.twitter.com/lKwVLhBczo — Держприкордонслужба (@DPSU_ua) May 3, 2022

