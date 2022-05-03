By Laura Kemp • 03 May 2022 • 10:46
WATCH: This is what friendship looks like. Image - Instagram
A video shared by @motivated.mindset on Instagram showing a young rugby player encouraging his teammate to keep playing has gone viral, gaining over 300,000 views on Instagram and 371,000 on Twitter as well as thousands of comments!
The video shows two young boys and their coach as one of the boys tells the other that he is a great rugby player and it doesn’t matter about your height, weight or age, saying “you are a brilliant rugby player. You understand that? You’re actually insane. Give me a hug.”
We all need teammates and friends like this boy!
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
