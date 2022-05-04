By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 12:28

BREAKING NEWS: Russian Journalist Alexander Nevzorov put on Russia's wanted list for Mariupol article Credit: Twitter @My_Salute

On Wednesday, 4, May, Russian Journalist Alexander Nevzorov has reportedly been declared a Foreign Agent by the Russian Interior Ministry, following an article he published on Mariupol. On 22 March, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Nevzorov for spreading fakes about the Russian Armed Forces.

“Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put journalist Alexander Nevzorov on the wanted list. A criminal case has been opened against him under a political article about the Russian army “”fakes””.” read a tweet posted earlier this morning.

⚡️ Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put journalist Alexander Nevzorov on the wanted list. A criminal case has been opened against him under a political article about the Russian army ""fakes"". pic.twitter.com/i1YtMtPnNZ — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 4, 2022

Credit Twitter: @Flash43191300

According to Svoboda News: “The Investigative Committee announced the criminal case on 22 March. Nevzorov is being prosecuted for posts on social networks about the shelling by the Russian military of a maternity hospital in Mariupol. The journalist described it as deliberate. Deliberate attacks by the military on civilian objects can be treated as a war crime.

The Russian army denies that it carries out such strikes. In cases when such attacks are recorded, they claim that they attacked the Ukrainian military.”

“The airstrike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol was reported by Ukrainian authorities on 9 March. The Russian authorities first claimed that the building was the headquarters of a Ukrainian National Guard unit and then claimed that they had not launched a strike at all.”

The news that Russian Journalist Alexander Nevzorov has been put on a wanted list follows similar news of Russia cracking down on politically motivated individuals such as Russian Activist, Anna Anisimova, who was arrested in St Petersburg, following a political statement in which she handcuffed herself to a fence, facing a TV screen showing the face of Russian Propagandist Vladimir Solovyov