UPDATE: EU will “significantly increase” military aid to Moldova following Transnistria tension

EU will "significantly increase" military aid to Moldova following Transnistria tension

UPDATE 6.36pm (May 4) On Wednesday, 4, May, European Council President promised that Europe would be supporting Moldova following the tension seen over the last few weeks in the majority Russian-speaking breakaway state of Transnistria.

“This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment,” Michel stated at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

“We will help Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the consequences of the spill-over from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. By providing additional military equipment to. And by helping to counter disinformation and withstand cyber-attacks. It’s clear that enlargement is a strong political instrument to clarify our vision for the future of Europe. That’s why the dialogue with our friends and partners, especially with those who have applied for EU membership, is extremely important,” stated Charles Michel on Twitter, posting videos of the conference.

"It's clear that enlargement is a strong political instrument to clarify our vision for the future of Europe. That's why the dialogue with our friends and partners, especially with those who have applied for EU membership, is extremely important," stated Charles Michel on Twitter, posting videos of the conference.

Update 7.05pm (May 3) Russian officers’ families are being prepared for evacuation in Moldova’s breakaway state of Transnistria. In an announcement issued by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, 3, May, they stated:

“The situation in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova remains difficult. Units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness. Armed formations of the transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova are serving in an enhanced mode. Preparations are underway for the evacuation of the families of Officers of the task force of the Russian troops.”

“In unrecognized Transnistria, families of Russian officers are being prepared for evacuation. The units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness – the evening update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” read a tweet posted by a user on Twitter.

"In unrecognized Transnistria, families of Russian officers are being prepared for evacuation. The units of the operational group of Russian troops continue to be in full combat readiness – the evening update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," read a tweet posted by a user on Twitter.

Update 7.44pm (27 April) New video footage has surfaced on Twitter allegedly showing the initial explosions that took place on 25, April, in a reported attack on the Ministry of Security in Tiraspol, Transnistria, a majority Russian-speaking Moldovan breakaway state.

“A video of the shelling of the building of the “Ministry of State Security” in Tiraspol of the unrecognized Transnistria, which took place on April 25, appeared on the network.” read the tweet that accompanied the video, which shows CCTV footage of three men getting out of a vehicle, carrying what appear to be grenade launchers, and fire them at the Government building, before throwing their weapons to the ground and getting in their vehicle to flee the scene.

⚡️A video of the shelling of the building of the "Ministry of State Security" in Tiraspol of the unrecognized Transnistria, which took place on April 25, appeared on the network. pic.twitter.com/oLkrnEz7YQ — Flash (@Flash43191300) April 27, 2022

Update 3.40pm (26 April) Following the explosions reported on 25 and 26 April, in Transnistria, the majority Russian- speaking Moldovan Breakaway state, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova called for calm and warned that actions detrimental to stability in society and the safety of citizens will be promptly stopped by state institutions and issued the following declaration after a meeting with the State Security council, as reported by Diez news:

“Our authorities are following the situation in the Transnistrian region with caution and vigilance. Our analyses at this hour show that there are tensions between different forces within the region interested in destabilizing the situation. This makes the Transnistrian region vulnerable and creates risks for the Republic of Moldova. We condemn any provocations and attempts to draw the Republic of Moldova into actions that may endanger peace in the country. Chisinau continues to insist on a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict,”

She also informed journalists that the forces inside the region responsible for escalating tensions are pro-war. The Supreme Security Council also came up with four recommendations for public institutions in Moldova:

1. increase the intensity of movement control in the vicinity of the security zone;

2. increase the intensity of patrolling and checks on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and at the border

3. increase the level of alert in securing critical infrastructure targets;

4. increase the level of alertness of all institutions responsible for ensuring public order and security.

Update 11:13 (26 April) Further explosion have been reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovan breakaway state Transnistria, with the Moldovan President also reportedly calling for a Security Council due to recent incidents. There have also been reports of an influx of unidentified planes seen on flight radar, flying around the nation.

“The Moldovan president calls a meeting of the Security Council because of the incidents in Transnistria. Earlier, unknown persons shelled the territory of a radio and television centre in the village of Mayak.In addition, the day before, grenade launchers were fired at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic in Tiraspol,” posted @GazetaRu on twitter

Президент Молдавии созывает заседание Совбеза из-за инцидентов в Приднестровье. Ранее неизвестные обстреляли территорию радиотелецентра в поселке Маяк. Кроме того, накануне в Тирасполе из гранатомётов было обстреляно здание Министерства госбезопасности непризнанной республики. pic.twitter.com/V4PzGYyjnA — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) April 26, 2022

🗼The so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that early in the morning on April 26, there were two explosions in the village of Maiak in Grigoriopol District: the first at 6:40, and the second at 7:05. pic.twitter.com/P0JEEPxyEm — Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) April 26, 2022

“The so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria reported that early in the morning on April 26, there were two explosions in the village of Maiak in Grigoriopol District: the first at 6:40, and the second at 7:05.” posted @uawarinfo on Twitter, showing an image of two destroyed radio antenna. In a follow up tweet they posted: “According to the data available as of 9 am, the two most powerful antennas have been brought out of operation as a result of explosions, the one – megawatt, the other – half-megawatt. Both used to rebroadcast russian radio.”

@AnonOpsSE posted: “Planes are now flying around Moldova”, showing a flight radar image of flight patterns currently seen around Moldova.

Planes are now flying around Moldova. pic.twitter.com/5bfirlbKMy — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 26, 2022

Original 6.40pm (April 25)

Russian news outlet TASS has issued reports of several explosions in close proximity to the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria. Firefighters are currently on scene, as well as ambulances with no reported casualties as of yet, according to TASS.

Deputy of the Supreme Council (Transnistria’s legislature) Andrey Safonov stated: “The shelling of the building by a grenade launcher is an attempt to sow panic and fear. Attempts to put pressure on us have been observed before.”

“Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around”, tweeted one user.

"Explosions heard near near the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol #Transnistria, spent RPG-22s and RPG-27s, as well as a rocket-propelled grenade, are lying around", tweeted one user.

“Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic. #Transnistria #Tiraspol”,tweeted another user.

"Unidentified people fired 2 or 3 shots from grenade launchers at the building of the Ministry of State Security of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.#Transnistria #Tiraspol",tweeted another user.

Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria's "Ministry of State Security."

@EuromaidanPress tweeted: “Explosions have been reported in Tiraspol, the capital of Moldova’s Russian-occupied Transnistrian region Those occurred near the building of Transnistria’s “Ministry of State Security.”

It is unclear what country or faction is behind the alleged explosions in Transnistria with no nation claiming responsibility as of yet.

Transnistria, officially known as the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, is an unrecognised breakaway state with a majority Russian-speaking population that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

