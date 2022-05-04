By Alex Glenn • 04 May 2022 • 8:25

BREAKING NEWS: Tragedy in Spain’s Barcelona as house fire leaves three dead and one seriously injured. Several people were also slightly injured in the fire.

The fire broke out in Barcelona’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet on Wednesday, May 4, in the early hours of the morning. The fire brigade rushed to the scene of the incident along with ambulances and the local police.

According to the Fire Brigade, the emergency services were alerted to the fire shortly before 4:30am. When firefighters reached the scene of the incident they discovered that the ground floor and the first floor of the building were on fire.

The Fire Brigade revealed that one body was discovered on the ground floor landing and a second body was discovered on the first-floor landing. The third person to be claimed by the fire was found inside the building.

One woman suffering from burn injuries was rescued and was treated by medics at the scene of the fire. She was then taken to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital.

As reported by 20 minutes: “The paramedics also treated three other people, one of them a 71-year-old man who was discharged at the scene and did not require hospital care.

“The other two slightly injured, a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were evacuated to the Hospital del Espíritu Santo in Santa Coloma de Gramenet.”

