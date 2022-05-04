By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 May 2022 • 20:39

“Britain’s Got Talent” stunt goes horribly wrong Source: BeMad

A “Britain’s got Talent” star has been left paralysed for life after a stunt involving two cars goes horribly wrong.

Jonathan Goodwin, a daredevil and escapologist, is confined to a wheelchair, with doctors saying that he will never walk again.

The stunt, which went wrong during a rehearsal on October 14, involved Goodwin being put in a straightjacket and suspended more than 20 metres in the air by his feet. Hanging alongside him were two vehicles, with the plan for Goodwin to free himself and drop to an air mattress below unscathed.

Instead, he was crushed between the two vehicles, causing him to fall and hit his head. He was airlifted to hospital immediately after the accident.

His fiancée Amanda Abbington said: “He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades and shattered both legs.

“He has third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and, he nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

Speaking to Jay Rayner on the podcast Out to Lunch, the 48-year-old actress added: “He’s paralysed now, he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

Goodwin, whose Britain’s got Talent stunt went horribly wrong, has remained positive and upbeat despite his life-changing injuries, according to Abbington, who said: “His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.