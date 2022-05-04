By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 11:42

Credit: Twitter @DGTes DGT issue Spain's 2022 traffic accident statistics

DGT issue Spain’s 2022 traffic accident statistics as well as specific statistics of accidents seen in the month of April.

On Tuesday, 3, May, Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) updated its 2022 traffic accident statistics as well as given a complete overview of accidents that occurred in the month of April.

Taking to Twitter the official DGT account posted:

“#BalancePuenteMayo #SiniestralidadVialidad 29 April-2 May

🔴 21 people have died in 19 road crashes.

🔴 11 vulnerable: 8 motorcyclists, 2 on bikes, 1 pedestrian.

🔴 18 accidents occurred on conventional roads.

These are not figures, they are broken lives, shattered families #DGT”

“Up to 2 May, 357 people have died in #Road #Crash on #roads.

109 on motorways/highways and 248 on other roads.

124 vulnerable: 67 motorcyclists, 37 pedestrians, 3 on mopeds, 16 cyclists, 1 on VMP.

🟢 We continue to work towards a goal👉 #ZeroVictims.”

Hasta el 2 de mayo han fallecido 357 personas en #SiniestroVial en #carretera.

⚫ 109 en autopista/autovía y 248 en el resto de vías.

⚫ 124 vulnerables: 67 motoristas, 37 peatones, 3 en ciclomotor, 16 ciclistas, 1 en VMP. 🟢 Seguimos trabajando por un objetivo👉 #CeroVíctimas pic.twitter.com/kiRW44wQPB — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) May 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DGTes

On their official website DGT stated: “There were 25 more fatalities than in April 2019, most of them (21) in crashes on conventional roads. 16 fatalities were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The number of vulnerable road users killed increased from 23 in April 2019 to 38 in April this year”:

Pedestrian 11

Bicycle 2

VMP 1

Moped 1

Motorbike 23

Vulnerable users 38

Passenger car 43

Van 9

Truck over 3500 kg 4

Other vehicle 2

To be confirmed 3

Total 99

“With regard to the use of safety systems, there are 16 fatalities who were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.”

“By autonomous communities, Castilla y León and Andalusia are the autonomous communities with the highest increases compared to the figures for April 2019.”

“The days with the most fatalities were Saturday 30 with 11 fatalities and Saturday 23 with 10. In contrast, there were 3 days with 0 fatalities, Monday 4, Tuesday 5 and Friday 22 April.”

