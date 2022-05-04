By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 11:41

easyJet flight to Alicante forced to divert following medical emergency. Image: easyJet Press Pictures

easyJet flight heading to Alicante forced to divert following medical emergency.

The Spain-bound flight had to land in France after a passenger needed urgent medical assistance.

AN easyJet flight heading to the Spanish city of Alicante was forced to divert to France following a medical emergency on board.

The flight to Spain from Belfast on Tuesday, May 3 had to be diverted to Brest, France after a passenger needed urgent medical assistance. Paramedics met the traveller from the aeroplane at the French airport once it arrived, their condition is unknown at this time.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that flight EZY6701 from Belfast to Alicante diverted to Brest due to a passenger onboard requiring urgent medical assistance.

“Paramedics met the aircraft on arrival in Brest and the flight is due to continue to Alicante.

“The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

Travellers had to wait two hours in France before the flight to the popular tourist hotspot of Alicante was able to resume, as reported by the Mirror.

This is not the first time a flight to (or from) Alicante has had to be diverted due to a medical emergency on board.

On February 21, a flight from Shannon, Ireland on its way to Alicante airport in Spain was forced to divert to Cork Airport after a medical emergency on board.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport confirmed at the time: “Ryanair FR4159 en route from Shannon to Alicante diverted to Cork due to a medical emergency yesterday evening.

“The flight landed at 1812 where a passenger disembarked to receive medical attention. The flight resumed its journey to Alicante, taking off from Cork at 1910.”

Then on April 7, a Jet2 flight from Alicante to Edinburgh had to send out a squark 7700 alert after a medical ’emergency’ was declared on board.

