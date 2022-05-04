European Parliament adopts new resolution for more “democratic” EU

By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 15:56

The European Parliament has resolved to look at further proposals for a more democratic EU.

On Wednesday, 4, May, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, with the aim of a more “democratic” EU, on the follow-up to the CoFoE conclusions, calling for a revision of the Treaties to incorporate all the ideas, as reported by 20minutos.

The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) aims to create a a new European Union with Members of European Parliament (MEPs) recognising that the “ambitious and constructive proposals” that emerged from the Conference require changes to the Treaties, for example on a simpler, more transparent, more accountable and more democratic EU. To this end, it calls on the Constitutional Affairs Committee to prepare proposals for reforming the EU Treaties, which would take place through a Convention in line with Article 48 of the Treaty on European Union.

In this process, the EU should shift towards a sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth model, paying particular attention to SMEs, say MEPs, who call for full implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights. They also call for the EU to play a leading role in combating climate change, protecting biodiversity and promoting sustainability at global level. MEPs also stress that further political integration and genuine democracy can be achieved through Parliament’s right of legislative initiative and an end to unanimity in the Council.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.