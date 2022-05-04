Footballer’s father suffers cardiac arrest at stadium before big game

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 9:54

The promotion-deciding match took place on Tuesday, May 3.

A FOOTBALLER’S father suffered a cardiac arrest at the stadium ahead of a big promotion-deciding game on Tuesday, May 3.

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has praised paramedics at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium for saving his dad’s life ahead of the important Championship clash against his former club.

The dad of the 31-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest ahead of the game, which was eventually won by the side he used to captain – earning The Cherries promotion back to the Premier League.

Cook wrote on Twitter: “First of all a big congratulations to @afcbournemouth on promotion but tonight I need to thank the paramedics at the game.

He added: “Unfortunately my dad suffered a cardiac arrest just before the game and they managed to bring him back to life. I’ll forever be grateful for their actions.”

Fans were quick to respond to the defender, who started the game for Forest, who needed to win the game to achieve automatic promotion going into the final game on Saturday.

“We saw it happen mate,” one person said. “Full credit to the stewards, paramedics and police who dived in.

“There is a female forest fan who deserves a huge amount of credit too don’t know who she was but she stayed with him all the time and looked to me to have given the initial help.”

Responding to that, another person wrote: “That was my daughter Abigail – @abby_katee – luckily for Mr Cook she’s a nurse and was in the right place at the right time to say we are so proud of her doesn’t come close.”

“She did an amazing job. I saw her at HT and has a quick chat with her. He had stopped breathing. I thought he was a goner. Her quick thinking undoubtedly saved his life,” another person said.

