Footballing legend Peter Crouch joins the brand-new series of The Masked Dancer

By Alex Glenn • 04 May 2022 • 9:00

Credit: ITV

Footballing legend Peter Crouch joins the panel for the brand-new series of The Masked Dancer.

After a successful first series, The Masked Dancer is back with a celebrity cast that will “attempt to baffle, bewilder and bamboozle the panel and viewers” with amazing dance moves whilst “covered from head to toe in extravagant and elaborate costumes”.

ITV revealed on May 3 that: “This series footballing legend Peter Crouch will be hoping he can hit the back of the net with his guesses – a celebration that could see his unique ‘Robot dance’ making an appearance! With success both on and off the pitch and a host of famous friends to boot, could this give him the edge over his fellow panellists? Alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Oti Mabuse they will all be watching each performance closely as they try and work out which twinkle toed celebrity is behind the mask.

“The former England striker will be stepping in for comedian Mo Gilligan this season, with Mo unavailable owing to touring commitments. Mo will be back to join Peter, Davina, Jonathan and Oti on the panel for a surprise appearance during the run. Our panel will also be joined by some very special guests throughout the series.”

Peter Crouch commented: “The show is a firm favourite in our household and when asked I jumped at the chance to take part. I am competitive and I’m currently scrolling through friends’ socials looking for those tell-tale dance moves. Another plus is by being on the panel my social media, family and friends won’t be constantly speculating that I’m hiding behind one of the masks!”

Mo Gilligan said: “I love being a part of the Masked Team so I’m gutted to be missing most of the series this year as I’ll be working in the US. BUT I’ve got the perfect sub to take my place. A legend on and off the pitch and one of the nicest guys in the industry, Crouchy knows a thing or two about fancy footwork, we’ve got this!”

Oti Mabuse revealed: “I love being a part of the show. It was such a highlight. I take my hat off to the celebrities, they make dancing in those huge but wonderful costumes look effortless. I’m so excited to see this year’s characters.”

Jonathan Ross said: “As the current reigning champion amongst the panel I will be using my expert knowledge in all things dance to take the title again. Who knows, this year my dream might come true and Mary Berry might just be behind one of the masks!”

Davina McCall said: “Love love love this show, it’s bonkers but utterly brilliant. Night after night I’m always so shocked to see who’s hiding behind the mask and I can’t wait to find out who this year’s celebrities will be.”

Joel Dommett said: “It’s so great to be back for some dancing and guessing! I’m super excited to find out who is dancing behind the masks! We’re losing Mo for some episodes – but we have Peter ‘the Robot’ Crouch to fill his much smaller shoes. I’m very excited as I’ve always looked up to him in his career and because he is massive.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning commented: “Last series was such a hit with fans, we are delighted to be bringing a brand-new instalment of the most bonkers show on TV to our viewers. It’s become compulsive viewing for our audience as families across the country join in unison to shout ‘Take It Off’ at their TV’s.”

