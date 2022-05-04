Gran Canaria: Tributes paid to popular businessman Lorenzo Ortego who died unexpectedly.

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 18:44

The director of the Vital Suites – Residence, Health & Spa (Gran Canaria) passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 3.

GRAN CANARIA – Popular businessman Lorenzo Ortego, director of the Vital Suites – Residence, Health & Spa, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 3, according to local media reports. Tributes have poured in for the former RIU Hotels & Resorts general manager.

Ortego began his career in 1987, at Viajes el Corte Inglés. During his career, he held the position of general manager at major hotels on the island, including at RIU Hotels & Resorts, Seaside Hotels and Dunas Hotels & Resorts chains. Since 2009, he had been in charge of the Vital Suites Hotel & Spa.

He was very well respected in the Canarian tourism industry and his sudden death has come as a shock to many people, who have taken to social media to pay their respects.

The official Twitter account of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Las Palmas (FEHT) paid tribute to Lorenzo Ortego. “We regret the death of Lorenzo Ortego, director of Vital Suites, a benchmark in Canarian hospitality and a great person, whose loss has caused enormous consternation in our Organisation.

“From the Feht, our deepest condolences to family and friends.”

Lamentamos el fallecimiento de Lorenzo Ortego, director de Vital Suites, todo un referente de la hostelería Canaria y gran persona, cuya perdida ha causado una enorme consternación en nuestra Organización. Desde la Feht, nuestro más sentido pésame a familiares y allegados. DEP pic.twitter.com/KwQcwTSikn — FEHT Las Palmas (@fehtlaspalmas) May 3, 2022

A Gran Canaria tourism account wrote: ” From @GranCanariaTur, we mourn the death of Mr. Lorenzo Ortego, a great professional in the tourism sector, with a long career in hotel management.”

Desde @GranCanariaTur lamentamos el fallecimiento de D. Lorenzo Ortego, gran profesional del sector turístico, con una dilatada trayectoria en la dirección hotelera. pic.twitter.com/cRSaY9iQvI — Gran Canaria Turismo (@GranCanariaTur) May 3, 2022

Local media personality, Rafaleon Ortega, said: “Very sad for the death of Lorenzo Ortego, a great person and tourist professional. Rest in peace.”

“The Guaguas Volleyball Club family wants to express its deepest condolences to family and friends for the death of Lorenzo Ortego, who was a youth player for our club in the 1980s,” Guaguas Volleyball Club wrote.

La familia del Club Voleibol Guaguas, quiere expresar su más sentido pésame, a familiares y amigos, por el fallecimiento de Lorenzo Ortego, que fue jugador Juvenil de nuestro club, en los años 80 DEP pic.twitter.com/0C1waV9CCn — Club Voleibol Guaguas (@cvguaguas) May 4, 2022

The cause of death has not been revealed.

