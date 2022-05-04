Jet2 launches flights to Sicily from Leeds Bradford Airport today

By Alex Glenn • 04 May 2022 • 12:04
Lucky holidaymakers will be setting off from Leeds Bradford Airport to Sicily until late October. The Italian flights are just some of the latest offerings from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ summer 22 programme.
Commenting on the latest holiday offerings to Sardinia and Sicily Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The addition of these stunning Italian islands to our Summer 22 programme has proven to be extremely popular with customers and independent travel agents looking for glorious sunshine alongside that authentic Italian experience.”
He went on to add: “Sardinia and Sicily are fantastic additions to our enormous Summer 22 programme, and it means we are extending our popular Italian offering significantly. As the leading tour operator to many leisure destinations across the Mediterranean, we are giving customers and independent travel agents unrivalled choice when it comes to enjoying a holiday, with award-winning customer experience on top.”
