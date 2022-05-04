BREAKING: Neil Parish formally resigns following porn ‘moment of madness’ in Commons

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 May 2022 • 14:58

BREAKING: Neil Parish formally resigns as MP following porn moment of madness in Commons. Image: @MichaelTakeMP

The ex-Tory MP previously told the BBC of his plans to resign after admitting to watching adult material twice in the Chamber.

DISGRACED Neil Parish formally resigns as MP following his porn ‘moment of madness’ in the House of Commons. The ex-Tory MP had represented the Devon constituency since 2019.

As reported by the Mirror, a statement released by the Treasury confirms that it had accepted the resignation of the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton.

It said: “The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.”

Previously, the 65-year-old father-of-two had revealed to the BBC his intentions of resigning following what he called a “moment of madness” and something he was “not proud of […] doing”.

In an exclusive interview with BBC South West, Mr Parish said: “The situation was that funnily enough, it was tractors I was looking at.



“I did get into another website that had a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn’t have done.

“But my crime – biggest crime – is that on another occasion I went in a second time.” Asked if that was deliberate he said: “That was deliberate… that was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber.”

He added: “What I did was absolutely totally wrong. “I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind,” he said. He told the BBC he was apologising: “I make a full apology. A total full apology. It was not my intention to intimidate.” On April 27, it was revealed that Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris was investigating claims that a top party member watched porn in the House of Commons. An exclusive from the Mirror at the time revealed that the ‘frontbencher’ was watching the adult material while sitting next to a female colleague at some point over the last few months. A statement from the whip’s office said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

